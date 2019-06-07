Bond set for 3 charged with police impersonation in DuPage County

RELATED: 3 arrested in connection with police impersonation in DuPage County
Thomas Kozie, 19, of Oak Park; Corey Abendroth, 19, of Wheaton; and Luke Halstead, 19, of Winfield were arrested Wednesday and charged with impersonating a police officer.
They appeared in court Thursday morning. Bond was set at $35,000 for Kozie, $20,000 for Halstead and $7,500 for Abendroth. They must pay 10 percent in order to be released from custody.
Police said Kozie was the man caught on several doorbell cameras approaching homes in multiple communities including West Chicago, Winfield and Wheaton.
WATCH: Raw doorbell video of police impersonator
Prosecutors said after Kozie rang the doorbell, he identified himself as a detective with the Winfield Police Department and spoke with homeowners about a supposed missing persons case, he then entered a vehicle occupied by Abendroth and Halstead and left. Police said on the same night Kozie rang doorbells in West Chicago, Wheaton and Winfield.
"The allegations against these three defendants are very serious and will be handled appropriately" DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Thanks to the outstanding efforts and teamwork of the DuPage County Sheriff's Office as well as the Wheaton and Winfield Police Department, the defendants in this case were quickly identified and apprehended."
Wheaton police said Kozie did not make any threats or try to enter the residences he approached; he simply asked "police-related questions," behavior that is bizarre and illegal.
Kozie's is due back in court for arraignment on July 11. Halstead's arraignment will be on July 8, followed by Abendroth's on July 9.
"I would like to thank the members of the Wheaton Police Department, who took lead on this investigation," Winfield Chief of Police David Schar said. "This investigation required the teamwork of the Wheaton Police Department, the Winfield Police Department, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office in order to bring it to a successful conclusion. Everyone involved put in a lot of work in to identify these individuals before someone got hurt."
Wheaton police shared photos of their star and shield, and said plainclothes officers and detectives always identify themselves with credentials. Police warned residents not to open the door and to call 911 if the man approached their door.