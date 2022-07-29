Chicago native Bonnie Hunt talks 'Amber Brown,' losing her mom during filming

Chicago's own Bonnie Hunt is launching "Amber Brown," a new series on Apple TV+, but this time she's behind the camera as a director and writer.

The actress spoke about the new series "Amber Brown," which follows a talented little girl with determination who inspired her to create this show.

Amber just can't accept her parents breaking up, so she invents her own world of art and music as a comfort zone. Hunt grew up in a big, close-knit family and talked about how she was able to incorporate her own upbringing into the series.

"Well, I was creating a series inspired by my own life as an aunt to my six siblings' many children," Hunt said. "And the author's family was open to me bringing my personal childhood in Chicago to life in this series. My relationship with my own mom - her wisdom, her wit, her humor - I wrote it from my heart and at the top of my intelligence. Hopefully people will find some comfort and joy and hopefully be entertained."

Hunt said she originally wrote herself a part in the show, but you won't see her on camera.

"I was privileged and honored to be my mom's caregiver at the time, as she was aging, and I lost her this year," Hunt said. "So I wrote all the episodes, and was the showrunner, executive producer and director, but I was home with Mom, so I took my role out of the show. My favorite role is storyteller, whether it's as an actress or writer/director. I just want to get those stories out there that bring some comfort and accessibility and relatability to families."

Hunt steals the spotlight wherever she goes. The former Northwestern nurse began working as an actor in The Second City before hitting it big in Hollywood.

"The thing about Chicago is, it's like a working-class mentality. People get it," Hunt said. "It's a beautiful city, it's a part of my heart."