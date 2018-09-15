Border Patrol agent in Texas arrested for allegedly killing 4 women, abducting another

LAREDO, Texas --
Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has been arrested on suspicion of having killed four women and abducted a fifth.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at a news conference that the agent, Juan David Ortiz, was arrested early Saturday morning.

The county's district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, says authorities were led to Ortiz after a woman he tried to kidnap escaped from him. Ortiz fled from state troopers and hid in the parking lot of a Laredo hotel, where he was arrested.

Alaniz says authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the killings.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
