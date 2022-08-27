Boston Harbor rescue: Father, son rescued after boat sinks

A father and son were rescued from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat struck some rocks and ended up in the water.

When first responders arrived, they found the two clinging to a floating cooler.

Boston Police's harbor unit rushed out to Graves' Light in Boston Harbor Wednesday afternoon after receiving the report about the incident.

The officers saw the father and the son, their heads just barely above water, clinging to the cooler.

"From a distance, it looked kind of like a lobster pot or something," Stephen Merrick, with the Boston Police Department said. "As we got closer and it appeared larger, we knew." The officers say the men were not far from their boat, making this rescue a best-case scenario.

Police say the father and son had been out lobster fishing on Wednesday when a trap line got tangled in their engines, causing those engines to fail.

The current pulled their 28-foot Grady White boat named glory days into rocks in the harbor, causing the vessel to take on water.

Police think the men had been treading water anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes.

The officers quickly pulled the father and son out of the water and checked on them quickly before rushing them to the shore where EMS was waiting.

Both men are doing OK tonight.

