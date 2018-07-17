Both engines failed in Far South Side medical helicopter crash, NTSB says

Federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said a medical helicopter that crashed on Chicago's Far South Side earlier this month had failures in both of its engines.

The chopper was taking a patient from northwest Indiana to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn on July 7 when the pilot tried to turn around.

Less than a minute later, the pilot declared a mayday. The helicopter crashed near the I-94 and I-57 junction around 9:15 p.m. An explosion occurred shortly afterward.

A flight nurse was seriously hurt, along with the pilot and a paramedic, investigators said. Amazingly, the patient was not injured in the crash.
