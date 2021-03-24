mass shooting

Former Barrington woman among victims of shooting in Boulder: 'She was a breath of fresh air'

Jody Waters Boulder, Colorado: Barrington native dreamed of opening another clothing store, friend said
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Friends are remembering Barrington native Jody Waters this morning, who was one of the 10 victims killed in a Colorado mass shooting earlier this week.

The 65-year-old mother of two was killed in a Boulder supermarket shooting Monday.

They describe her as a gentle spirit with a charismatic personality.

She owned a clothing boutique and was said to have a keen sense of design.

RELATED: Colorado grocery store shooting suspect ID'd as man, 21; victims between 20-65

Stephanie Boyles was a friend of hers for more than eight years.

"When she walked into a room, she was a breath of fresh air," Boyles said. "When she looked at you, you could just feel the love coming through her eyes and into you."

Boyles said Waters' dream for the future was to open another clothing boutique.

Waters' family said they are asking for space to process their pain.

She graduated from Barrington High School in 1973.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradodeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Biden pushes House-passed gun reforms after Boulder shooting
Asian American advocacy groups feel urgency in wake of spa shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook County to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Chicago cuts off vaccine supply to CPS provider; CEO pushes back
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Car slams into Wendy's near Midway before driving off, CPD says
Motorcyclist, 19, dies in Wheaton crash
Chicago COVID cases increasing among young people, top doc warns
Show More
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Chicago Weather: Windy, but mainly dry Wednesday
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Chicago zip code hit hardest by COVID sees no deaths in last 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News