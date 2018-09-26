Victor Ortiz arrested, boxer accused of rape in Oxnard, Calif.

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant has been arrested and accused of rape in the city of Oxnard. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks)

By and ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. --
Victor Ortiz, a popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, was booked on rape charges after turning himself in to authorities in Ventura County on Tuesday.

Oxnard police said 31-year-old Victor Manuel Ortiz turned himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department's East Valley Station at 3 p.m. in connection with a months-long sexual assault investigation. Police said a woman told them on March 19 that she was sexually assaulted by Ortiz inside a home in the city of Oxnard.

After several months of investigation by the Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit, the case was presented to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. A warrant for the arrest of Ortiz was then issued.

The boxer, known as "Vicious," was booked on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration, according to a press release from the Oxnard Police Department. Ortiz has since been released on $100,000 bail.

The boxer's arrest comes just days ahead of a nationally-televised fight planned at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario.



Ortiz was also a contestant on season 16 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013.

It's not Ortiz's first run-in with the law. Back in 2016, he was arrested for driving under the influence. In 2015, he was arrested for allegedly attacking a man at a concert at the Rose Bowl.

Eyewitness News reached out to Ortiz's representatives and event organizers but has not heard back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultarrestboxingcelebritysportsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony continues
Senior citizen pepper-sprayed by 2 women in South Loop, police say
NW suburbs clean up after strong storms leave thousands without power
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Police: Woman let mom's body decompose, 'wanted to see the stages of death'
Girl with rare disorder in tears after being scolded at baseball game
Hundreds of positions available at airport job fair Wednesday
Chicago launches Smart 911 service
Show More
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Blame the neighbors: Cubs couldn't dominate stronger NL Central
VIDEO: Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Dog gets new 3D printed skull after tumor surgery
More News