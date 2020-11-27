amber alert

Amber Alert Illinois: Boy, 1, found safe following Riverdale double murder, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy in Riverdale had been canceled after police say he was found safe.

The alert was issued Friday evening in Illinois in connection to a double homicide and child abduction, according to Riverdale police.

The boy was allegedly taken in the early morning hours of November 27 in the 14000-Block of South Tracy Ave in Riverdale, police say.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalechild abductionamber alertdouble homicide
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping, police say
Amber alert canceled, boy reunited with family
Amber alert canceled, boy inside stolen van found safe
Child abducted outside Philadelphia found safe in New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,594 new coronavirus cases, 66 deaths
2 men shot in West Chesterfield alley, Chicago police say
Elderly man, woman found dead after NW Side blaze: Chicago fire
Winter Outlook 2020: How cold, snowy will Chicago be this year?
Kamala Harris calls Chicago nurse on Thanksgiving to thank her
New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule: When to see Santa
Show More
Carpenter makes free desks for students in need
Bears name Trubisky starting QB vs. Packers
Northbrook murder suspect added to U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted list
Thanksgiving leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly Friday
More TOP STORIES News