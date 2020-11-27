Amber Alert Illinois: Boy, 1, found safe following Riverdale double murder, police say

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy in Riverdale had been canceled after police say he was found safe.The alert was issued Friday evening in Illinois in connection to a double homicide and child abduction, according to Riverdale police.The boy was allegedly taken in the early morning hours of November 27 in the 14000-Block of South Tracy Ave in Riverdale, police say.