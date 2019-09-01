Boy, 1, injured in Gary rollover crash; driver cited for intoxicated driving

GARY, Ind. -- A 38-year-old man was cited for intoxicated driving Sunday after he crashed his van on Interstate 80/94 in Gary, Indiana, ejecting a 1-year-old boy who wasn't properly restrained.

The man was eastbound on Interstate 80/94 about 1:20 a.m. when his 2002 GMC cargo van rolled off the road east of Burr Street and came to a rest upright in a ditch, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ann Wojas said in a statement.

An infant boy was ejected from the van as it rolled over, Wojas said. He was not properly restrained in a car seat at the time of the crash.

Both the man and the infant were taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary, Wojas said. The man is being kept for observation and consented to a blood draw while the infant was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The nature of their injuries was not immediately known. The man was cited for operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injuries and neglect of a dependent, Wojas said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
