A 1-year-old boy was critically wounded in the head in the Washington Heughts neighborhood Thursday night. (Family provided photo)

A 1-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head on Chicago's Far South Side Thursday night, and a reward has been offered to find the shooter.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at 99th and Throop streets in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The boy's grandmother was in the driver's seat and stopped in front of a family member's house when a dark colored sedan pulled up, someone inside fired shots and then took off, police said. The grandmother drove the boy to Little Company of Mary Hospital. He was then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

Family members identified the boy as Dijon Walker. Two other children were inside the car at the time, but no one else was injured. Friday morning, police continue to search for the shooter.

"We are going to purge ourselves out of existence as humanity," said Pastor Anthony Williams, First Congregational Church of Berwyn. "This is not a joke. A one year old baby."

Friday morning, police said the shooting was not random and it was a targeted incident.

"My message to the perps is it won't be long, I guarantee you. You won't get away with this one. You won't get away with this one," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

Police are looking through surveillance video in the area to see if any of the cameras captured the shooting. Investigators are asking for help from the public.

"I can guarantee you someone is going to give up the information and turn you in," Holmes said.

St. Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger has offered a $5,000 reward if anyone identifies in the shooter in the next 72 hours. Pastor Williams has offered an additional $10,000 and Holmes and Ja'Mal Green have each offered $1,000 for a total reward of $17,000,
