Boy, 10, almost abducted from Auburn Gresham porch, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A man tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy from a porch in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police issued a community alert after a man tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy from his front porch this week in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

At about 7 a.m. Thursday, the boy was getting ready for school and went out to get the newspaper in the 8700 block of South Princeton.

"Someone came up behind him, grabbed his mouth where he couldn't holler and just said, 'Come on, you're going with me,' ... He fought and kicked until he got away from him," said the boy's grandfather.

The suspect, got away, running east over the nearby railroad tracks.

The man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighs between 210 and 250 pounds and has a goatee-style beard.

At the time of the attempted abduction he was wearing a green coat, red hoodie and black high-top Converse gym shoes with red zippers.

"We just want people to know that there is a predator around this area and to be looking out for him. And try to watch your kids. Make sure they're not outside by themselves," the grandfather said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionChicagoAuburn Gresham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More than 20 million in path of major winter storm in the South
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this month
Local toy stores hoping to benefit from closure of Toys 'R' Us
CPD gun buy-back event collects more than 100 guns
Acero charter schools seek court order to end teachers strike
Warrenville doctor charged with inappropriately touching, kissing female patient
Burglars posing as repairmen in Chicago, police say
Woman slips out of handcuffs, escapes custody at Cook County courthouse
Show More
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
Rocket launch scrubbed due to technical issues at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Armored truck driver, cash missing in Kentucky
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
More News