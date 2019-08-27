Boy, 10, and teen stole vehicle at gunpoint in Oak Park, police say

OAK PARK, Ill. -- Police are looking for a teenager and 10-year-old boy who stole a vehicle at gunpoint last week in west suburban Oak Park.

The boy and an 18-year-old man allegedly approached a car owner about 5:40 p.m. Aug 13 in the 300 block of Wisconsin, according to Oak Park police.

Armed with a black handgun, the pair demanded the victim's keys and wallet, police said. They took the keys and stole the person's vehicle parked nearby.

Chicago police found the vehicle early the next day in the 200 block of North Latrobe in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. No arrests have been made.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
