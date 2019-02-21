A 10-year-old boy is facing charges after bringing a knife to class this week and threatening to kill other students at his elementary school in west suburban Lombard.The boy was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for making the threat, as well as two misdemeanor weapons charges, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.On Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a student with a knife at Park View Elementary School, 341 N. Elizabeth St., prosecutors said. An investigation revealed that the boy showed up at school with a large kitchen knife and made a threatening statement to a classmate."Everyone in the school is going to die," the boy reportedly said."The fact that a ten-year-old boy allegedly made this type of a threat is extremely disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in the statement. "The safety and well-being of our students as well as staff and other school personnel remains a top priority of my administration and any threat directed at our schools will be fully investigated. I would like to thank the Lombard Police Department for their work in this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State's Attorney Rob Willis for his efforts."The boy's next court appearance was set for Monday.