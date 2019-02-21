Boy, 10, brought knife to Lombard school, threatened to kill classmates: police

(Shutterstock)

LOMBARD, Ill. --
A 10-year-old boy is facing charges after bringing a knife to class this week and threatening to kill other students at his elementary school in west suburban Lombard.

The boy was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for making the threat, as well as two misdemeanor weapons charges, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a student with a knife at Park View Elementary School, 341 N. Elizabeth St., prosecutors said. An investigation revealed that the boy showed up at school with a large kitchen knife and made a threatening statement to a classmate.

"Everyone in the school is going to die," the boy reportedly said.

"The fact that a ten-year-old boy allegedly made this type of a threat is extremely disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in the statement. "The safety and well-being of our students as well as staff and other school personnel remains a top priority of my administration and any threat directed at our schools will be fully investigated. I would like to thank the Lombard Police Department for their work in this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State's Attorney Rob Willis for his efforts."

The boy's next court appearance was set for Monday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetyschool threatstabbingchildrenstudent safetyLombard
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Jussie Smollett alleged hoax may cast doubt on real hate crimes, advocates fear
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Aurora shooting victims remembered at visitations, NIU vigil
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
Show More
WATCH: Ohio man attacks attorney following sentencing
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours
12-year-old student's death sparks bullying concerns
Children treated at daycare where high CO levels detected
More News