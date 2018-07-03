Boy, 10, drowns at Park Forest Aqua Center after hours

EMBED </>More Videos

Jaleel R. Drayton, 10, drowned in a pool at Park Forest Aqua Center. (WLS)

By and John Garcia
PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
A 10-year-old boy drowned in a pool at the Park Forest Aqua Center, where he was found early Tuesday -- hours after he went missing.

The family of Jaleel R. Drayton, of Park Forest, called police shortly before 4 a.m. after they could not find him.

Jaleel, whose nickname was Ducky, was last seen playing with friends near Central Park where police and family searched on foot. A relative spotted his clothing near a pool in the Aqua Center and alerted police. An officer scaled a fence, pulled the boy out of the pool and immediately performed CPR.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, but he was later pronounced dead. It was not immediately clear when an autopsy would be performed.

Jaleel was not a strong swimmer, his family said, and it was immediately unclear how he got into the pool area.

Authorities are reviewing security camera video from nearby buildings.

EMBED More News Videos

Jaleel R. Drayton, a 10-year-old Park Forest boy, drowned in a pool at the Park Forest Aqua Center.



Jaleel loved football and played for the Park Forest Hurricanes.

"He was just a good kid. It hurts," said his coach, Alvin Lacy. He added: "He was just a personable kid. You can't coach that. You can't teach that. It was just his personality."

The aquatic center, which has at least four large pools, is owned by the park district and managed by Jeff Ellis Management.

The Park Forest Aqua Center remained closed Tuesday.

The Illinois Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to help Park Forest investigators process evidence.

Police offered their condolences to the boy's family in a statement released Tuesday morning.

"While any death is reason to grieve, the death of a child is particularly troubling, and the Park Forest Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the loved ones and friends of the juvenile."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningswimmingpoolchild deathPark Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News