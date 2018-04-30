Boy, 10, found dead inside dryer of Texas apartment complex; mom speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy dies after being found inside apartment complex dryer

Autopsy report reveals cause of death
HOUSTON, Texas --
The Harris County Medical Examiner's office released information about the cause of death for the 10-year-old boy who was found dead in a dryer in east Houston.

The autopsy report revealed that the boy died from electrocution.

His mother identified the victim as Fernando Hernandez Jr., a third grade student at Harris Elementary School.

EMBED More News Videos

Mom speaks out after child found dead inside dryer


Investigators arrived at the apartment complex in the 12300 block of Fleming Drive just before 6 p.m. Friday.

According to police, several kids were playing hide-n-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" throughout the complex.

Hernandez's mother said he was playing with his 9-year-old brother.

"I don't know what happened," said his mother, Christina Rodriguez. "I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor."

In eyewitness video, paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the child.

"My boyfriend picked him up and brought him into the house," Rodriguez explained. "He was purple and his eyes were open and he was gone."

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News