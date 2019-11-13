Boy, 11, injured in Back of the Yards house fire

CHICAGO -- An 11-year-old boy was injured in a fire Tuesday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.A mattress caught fire at 5:07 p.m. in the bedroom of a home in the 5400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police and the fire department said.The boy suffered burn wounds to his hand, chest and both legs, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.Area Central detectives and the fire department are investigating.