Boy, 11, leads Ohio police on high-speed chase for second time after stealing parents' car

An 11-year-old boy led Ohio police on a high speed chase, after taking his mom's car Sunday night, and it wasn't the first time he has done it.

An 11-year-old boy led Ohio police on a high-speed chase after taking his mom's car Sunday night, and it wasn't the first time he has done it.

Brooklyn, Ohio police spotted the SUV just before 11 p.m. Within seconds, the chase was on.

The driver ran red lights and shut his off while speeding through town. No one realized the driver was just 11 years old.

Investigators said he took his mom's car after she went to bed, a joyride with a crashing end. Police said the boy, who was no longer being chased, wasn't paying attention and slammed into a parked pickup in Cleveland about 20 minutes later. The 11-year-old was treated and then released from the hospital.

That's when investigators got another surprise, reports WEWS. The boy's parents said he's the same kid who led troopers on a 50-mile chase along the turnpike last October.

That chase came just days after taking his mom's car and leaving it with flat tires on I-90. That time, his dad said his son did it thinking it was a joke and that nothing would happen to him.

His mom told investigators he was charged for taking the car, but the case was dropped after the boy wasn't competent to stand trial.

Police said that this time around, the boy will face felony charges in juvenile court.
