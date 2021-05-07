child shot

Boy, 12, accidentally shot by another child playing with gun in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy, 12, accidentally shot by another child, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by another child playing with a handgun in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred inside of a high-rise building in the 3500-block of South Rhodes Avenue at about 6:55 p.m., police said.

Police said the victim was with another child who was handling a handgun when it accidentally fired.

The boy was shot in the chest and transported to Comer Children's hospital in serious condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. Police said no charges are pending from the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechicago shootingchicago crimeaccidental shootingchicago violencechild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Boy, 12, critically injured in Bronzeville shooting
Alleged shooter in 7-year-old's murder outside Chicago drive-thru denied bail
2nd person charged in Jaslyn Adams murder
2nd person of interest in Jaslyn Adams murder in custody following standoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: IL National Guard members' guns stolen in Morgan Park car burglaries
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
IDES callback frustrations grow as lawmakers fight for answers
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Darren Green Jr.'s family wants IL state trooper charged with murder
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
Show More
Officials announce boil order after South Side pumping station fails
Teen gives away money saved for college after winning scholarship
Judge alters "red flag" process after Indiana FedEx shooting
Casey Urlacher files to run for Illinois State Senate
New terrorism charges in plot to kidnap MI governor could bring life sentences
More TOP STORIES News