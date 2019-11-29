Boy, 12, grazed by stray bullet inside South Side home on Thanksgiving, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was injured after a stray bullet grazed his neck inside a South Side home on Thanksgiving, police said.The shooting occurred in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood near the 100 block of W. 114th St. Thursday at around 3:45 p.m.The boy was playing video games at the time.According to Chicago police, shots were heard in the area before a stray bullet traveled through the wall of the residence, striking the victim.Police believe that the offenders might have been shooting in the 11300 block of S. Perry, where several casings were recovered.The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition, police said.No offenders are in custody at this time.Area South Detectives are investigating.