Lawndale shooting leaves boy, 12, hurt; father sitting with him not injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 8:55 p.m. in the 1400-block of South Ridgeway Avenue, when a person in a maroon-colored SUV began firing shots, striking him in the back, lower backside, hip and leg, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

He was in the vehicle with his father who was not injured in the shooting, according to police sources.

The maroon-colored SUV was last seen fleeing north on Ridgeway Avenue, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Chicago police said Thursday morning it was not known if the boy's father was the intended target.

