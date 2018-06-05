Boy, 12, injured in Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 12-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night near Ogden Park on Chicago's South Side.
The child was struck around 8:30 p.m. by a dark-colored SUV in a parking lot in the 6500-block of South Racine Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood.
Police said the driver did not stop.
The boy was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.
A short time later, witnesses identified the driver walking on South Bishop Street.
The driver, who is under age 18, was taken into custody and issued several tickets.