Boy, 12, injured in Englewood hit-and-run

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night near Ogden Park on Chicago's South Side.The child was struck around 8:30 p.m. by a dark-colored SUV in a parking lot in the 6500-block of South Racine Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood.Police said the driver did not stop.The boy was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.A short time later, witnesses identified the driver walking on South Bishop Street.The driver, who is under age 18, was taken into custody and issued several tickets.