CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old boy has been found after being reported missing from the Ravenswood neighborhood.
Xavier Villalta had last been seen Monday afternoon at Lawrence Hall in the 4800 block of North Francisco Avenue, Chicago police said.
Police cancelled the missing person's alert Tuesday night, saying Villalta had been located. No further details were provided.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Boy, 12, missing from Ravenswood found
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News