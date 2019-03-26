Crime & Safety

Boy, 12, missing from Ravenswood

Xavier Villalta.

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Ravenswood neighborhood.

Xavier Villalta was last seen Monday afternoon at Lawrence Hall in the 4800 block of North Francisco Avenue, Chicago police said.

Villalta, of the North Park neighborhood, was wearing a dark blue hoodie with "phreshmen" written on the front, police said. He may be wearing camouflage pants and carrying a black backpack.

His hair is dyed blue, police said. Villalta is 5-feet-3-inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows his location can call detectives at (312) 744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
