Boy, 12, reported missing from Garfield Park located

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old boy reported missing from Garfield Park has been located, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.Marvin Kizer had last seen Monday in the 3900-block of West Washington Boulevard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.He was described as a 5-foot-1, 115-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. Police do not know what he was wearing when he was last seen.