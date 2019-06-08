Boy, 12, shot in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.

It happened at approximately 4:35 p.m. in the 100 block of West 111th Place.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his back, above the hip and he was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

An unknown offender fired shots, striking the victim.

The events pertaining to this incident are currently being investigated by Area South Detectives.
