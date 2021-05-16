Search underway for boy, 12, with autism last seen on video leaving Hammond hotel

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy with autism is missing after he wandered away from a Hammond, Indiana hotel Saturday, according to police.Video footage from the hotel shows the boy, Kyrin Carter, leaving the hotel located in the 3800 block of 179th Street around 12:30 p.m. It appears he was wearing blue shorts with possibly blue or white stripes, a blue t-shirt, but was not wearing socks or shoes, police said.Police from multiple agencies, including the Porter County Search and Rescue team, along with their K9s, responded to help look for the child. A helicopter, divers and boats are also assisting in the search, as well as the Crown Point Water Rescue Team.The Department of Natural Resources is also using sonar to check the Little Calumet River, which runs behind the hotel where the boy was last seen.Carter is described as a Black male with light skin, according to police. Officials said he is non-verbal but is highly functional.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.