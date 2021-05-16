missing boy

Search underway for boy, 12, with autism last seen on video leaving Hammond hotel

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

A 12-year-old boy with autism is missing after he wandered away from a Hammond, Indiana hotel Saturday, according to police.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy with autism is missing after he wandered away from a Hammond, Indiana hotel Saturday, according to police.

Video footage from the hotel shows the boy, Kyrin Carter, leaving the hotel located in the 3800 block of 179th Street around 12:30 p.m. It appears he was wearing blue shorts with possibly blue or white stripes, a blue t-shirt, but was not wearing socks or shoes, police said.

Police from multiple agencies, including the Porter County Search and Rescue team, along with their K9s, responded to help look for the child. A helicopter, divers and boats are also assisting in the search, as well as the Crown Point Water Rescue Team.

The Department of Natural Resources is also using sonar to check the Little Calumet River, which runs behind the hotel where the boy was last seen.

Carter is described as a Black male with light skin, according to police. Officials said he is non-verbal but is highly functional.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondautismmissing boy
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Timmothy Pitzen age-progressed image released 10 years after disappearance
Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot inside River North parking garage
Construction worker killed in sidewalk collapse
Gun used in deadly Chicago, Evanston shooting spree has long history: report
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Chaotic scene after Belmont Cragin shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
1,600 layoffs coming at IL Jeep Cherokee factory
Japanese Americans reflect on WWII concentration camps, racism today
Show More
CDC no masks? IL businesses hesitant to ditch them completely
Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Hall of Fame
4 key takeaways on the US response to pipeline ransomware attack
Beloved Chicago social justice icon remembered for advocacy in Asian American community
2 killed, 3 hurt in Gresham shooting: CPD
More TOP STORIES News