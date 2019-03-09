Boy, 13, accidentally shot in the head

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.The boy was transported in serious condition to Comer Children's Hospital."A preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident involved two teenagers playing with a gun when the gun accidentally discharged," Chicago police said.The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Aberdeen Street on the city's South Side.No one was in custody.Chicago police are investigating.