Boy, 13, dies after being accidentally shot in the head

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon after he was accidentally shot in the head in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.The boy was transported in serious condition to Comer Children's Hospital, but later pronounced dead, police said shortly before 5 p.m."A preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident involved two teenagers playing with a gun when the gun accidentally discharged," Chicago police said.The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Aberdeen Street on the city's South Side.No one was in custody.Chicago police are investigating.