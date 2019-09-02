Boy, 13, missing from Belmont Cragin on Northwest Side

Will Guevara, 13, was last seen Aug. 29 in the area of the 2500 block of North Lavergne Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was reported missing from Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Willy Guevara was last seen Aug. 29 in the area of the 2500 block of North Lavergne Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He is 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, 120-140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
