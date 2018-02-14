Boy, 13, missing from Chicago's NW Side

Juan Garcia, 13.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a young boy who was reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side.

Juan Garcia, 13, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. February 13 in the 2000-block of North Kilbourn, police said. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, Adidas sweatpants and black gym shoes.

Garcia has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about Garcia should contact Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.
