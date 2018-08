A 13-year-old boy has been missing for almost a month from the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.Juan Garcia has been reported missing from the 2200-block of North Tripp Avenue, police said Sunday. He was last seen on March 28.Garcia is a 5'3" inch, 120 pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.