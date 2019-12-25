Boy, 13, missing from Chicago's Near North Side, police say

A 13-year-old boy is missing from Chicago's Near North Side.

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was reported missing from Chicago's Near North Side on Christmas Eve.

Chicago police asked for the public's help in locating Juwan Edwards, who went missing from the 900-block of North Crosby Street about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Edwards' grandmother told police he has a medical condition and has gone missing before.

Edwards is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.
