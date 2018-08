A 13-year-old boy who was being questioned in the murder of a teen at the Garfield Park field house Thursday night is not tied to the fatal shooting.Kenwon Parker, 15, was killed and a 14-year-old was shot in the abdomen following a basketball tournament.Chicago police say the 13-year-old did have a gun and will be charged with unlawful use of a weapon.Thursday night's shooting is still under investigation.