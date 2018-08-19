Boy, 13, reported missing from Albany Park returned home

CHICAGO --
A 13-year-old boy who went missing Sunday from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side has returned home.

Leonard Pochel was reported missing from the area of Lawrence and Monticello avenues, according to an alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent Eugene Field Park, 5100 N. Ridgeway Ave., and the area around Kimball and Foster avenues.

Police announced late Saturday that Pochel had returned home, but provided no additional details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing childrenmissing teenagerChicagoAlbany Park
Top Stories
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show returns to lakefront Sunday
2 boys die after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted outside West Town home
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
Nun dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game
Study: Most Illinois kindergarteners weren't ready in 2017
3 men shot near Seward Park during back-to-school peace party
Man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Show More
Tow truck driver shoots alleged attempted robber in South Austin
Cubs hope offense wakes up vs. Pirates
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake Sunday
Teen who fatally shot himself after police chase ID'd
At least 14 fans at Backstreet Boys concert hurt as storm rolls through
More News