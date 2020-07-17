Niles crash: Boy, 13, riding bicycle fatally hit by pickup truck

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was hit and killed by a truck while riding his bike in north suburban Niles Thursday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. as police said the 13-year-old boy was crossing Waukegan Road at Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told police the boy was rode directly in front of a pickup truck driving north on Waukegan Road.

The teen went to Lutheran General Hospital where he died. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Sam Yousif.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene.

A resident say it's a dangerous intersection.

"I have asked them to please put a stoplight or some kind signage, a stop sign. They have washed their hands, They say they have no jurisdiction over the street but here we are, we have tax dollars but nothing is being done. Why do we have to wait for someone to pass, especially a young child?"

The Niles Police Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.
