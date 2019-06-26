Boy, 13, shot, caught in crossfire in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 13-year-old boy was caught in crossfire and seriously injured in a shooting on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.Police said the boy was walking in the 11000-block of South Princeton at about 4:25 p.m. when people inside two unknown vehicles began shooting at each other. The boy was struck by a bullet in the crossfire."We just heard a bunch of shots, and we first thought they were fireworks at first, but then we heard other gun shoot back. We knew it was gunfire," said Jarvess Powell, resident.The boy was taken by civilians to Roseland Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.Powell said several of his nieces and nephews were outside playing when the gunfire erupted."Our kids were riding their bikes, like 25 feet from it actually," he said. "We had to run to the front and make them go down that way or come into the house, so they wouldn't even have to see it."No further details were available."I think we're kind of used to it around here. We just know how to get out of the way," Powell said.Area South detectives are investigating the shooting. No one is currently in custody.