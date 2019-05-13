Boy, 14, accused of attempted murder in Argyle Red Line shooting to return to court

EMBED <>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side is expected back in court Monday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side is expected back in court Monday.

The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

RELATED: CTA Red Line Argyle shooting injures 2, Chicago police say
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were shot and one was critically injured on the platform of the CTA Red Line Argyle stop in the city's Uptown neighborhood, Chicago police said.



The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. last Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.

A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.

Police say the teen targeted the two men.

RELATED: CTA Red Line Argyle shooting: Search for shooter continues after 2 wounded
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police continue to search for the shooter after two men were wounded on a CTA Red Line platform on the North Side Monday.



The boy appeared in juvenile court Friday. The judge released him to his mother's custody, without any electronic monitoring, according to Chicago police.

The judge said the department held the teen beyond 24 hours without bringing him before a judicial officer which is required by law. It's a claim the police department denies.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called out the judge who released the boy with no court supervision.

Mayor Emanuel expresses outrage over teen's release
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he's outraged, after a teen accused of shooting two people at a CTA Red Line station was released to his mother.



"He's 14 years old. It's his 16th arrest. He has more arrests than he has years. He shot somebody. A judge put him out on the street," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

"Who puts a 14-year-old back on the street without an electronic monitor," Emanuel asked.

RELATED: 2 in custody for Argyle Red Line shooting, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the Argyle CTA Red Line station.



The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement about the juvenile's release:

"At today's detention hearing, we requested the minor be held in custody. The Court made the finding that under the law, the minor must be released because he was held in custody for 42 hours by the Chicago Police Department and was not brought before a judicial officer within 24 hours. Since the Court was releasing the minor, we asked the Court to place the minor on electronic monitoring and the Court denied that request. Over our objections, the minor was released to the custody of a parent."

Chicago police released a statement saying, "[We] refer comment to the state's attorney because the defendant was out of our custody. The interrogation lasted 21 hours and 44 minutes, well below the 24-hour mandatory time for a juvenile interrogation."

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownchicago shootingchicago crimecta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 in custody for Argyle Red Line shooting, police say
Police searching for shooter after 2 wounded at CTA Argyle station
2 shot at Argyle Red Line station, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search continues for hit-and-run driver that injured girl in St. Charles
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, partly cloudy with sprinkles Monday
Person hit by train at Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, delays expected
Michelle Gallardo to climb Mount Everest for a cause
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront: police
Man killed in North Lawndale police-involved shooting identified
2 Lakeview women pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday
Show More
Fallen CPD officers honored at National Police Week
Dennis Rodman accused of theft in LA store
Bartlett police officers suspended for hazing
Gary teen killed in shooting planned to join military
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News