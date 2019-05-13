Boy, 14, accused of attempted murder in Argyle Red Line shooting to return to court

The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.
The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. last Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.
A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.
Police say the teen targeted the two men.
The boy appeared in juvenile court Friday. The judge released him to his mother's custody, without any electronic monitoring, according to Chicago police.
The judge said the department held the teen beyond 24 hours without bringing him before a judicial officer which is required by law. It's a claim the police department denies.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel called out the judge who released the boy with no court supervision.
Mayor Emanuel expresses outrage over teen's release
"He's 14 years old. It's his 16th arrest. He has more arrests than he has years. He shot somebody. A judge put him out on the street," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
"Who puts a 14-year-old back on the street without an electronic monitor," Emanuel asked.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement about the juvenile's release:
"At today's detention hearing, we requested the minor be held in custody. The Court made the finding that under the law, the minor must be released because he was held in custody for 42 hours by the Chicago Police Department and was not brought before a judicial officer within 24 hours. Since the Court was releasing the minor, we asked the Court to place the minor on electronic monitoring and the Court denied that request. Over our objections, the minor was released to the custody of a parent."
Chicago police released a statement saying, "[We] refer comment to the state's attorney because the defendant was out of our custody. The interrogation lasted 21 hours and 44 minutes, well below the 24-hour mandatory time for a juvenile interrogation."
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.