Boy, 14, accused of attempted murder in Argyle Red Line shooting to return to court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5288383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were shot and one was critically injured on the platform of the CTA Red Line Argyle stop in the city's Uptown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5288747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police continue to search for the shooter after two men were wounded on a CTA Red Line platform on the North Side Monday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5296320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he's outraged, after a teen accused of shooting two people at a CTA Red Line station was released to his mother.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5290358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the Argyle CTA Red Line station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side is expected back in court Monday.The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. last Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.Police say the teen targeted the two men.The boy appeared in juvenile court Friday. The judge released him to his mother's custody, without any electronic monitoring, according to Chicago police.The judge said the department held the teen beyond 24 hours without bringing him before a judicial officer which is required by law. It's a claim the police department denies.Mayor Rahm Emanuel called out the judge who released the boy with no court supervision."He's 14 years old. It's his 16th arrest. He has more arrests than he has years. He shot somebody. A judge put him out on the street," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel."Who puts a 14-year-old back on the street without an electronic monitor," Emanuel asked.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement about the juvenile's release:Chicago police released a statement saying, "[We] refer comment to the state's attorney because the defendant was out of our custody. The interrogation lasted 21 hours and 44 minutes, well below the 24-hour mandatory time for a juvenile interrogation."