Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody

A 14-year-old boy accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side has been released to his mother's custody.The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. on Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.The boy appeared in juvenile court Friday. The judge released him to his mother's custody, according to Chicago police.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement about the juvenile's release:The juvenile was one of two people arrested and questioned Wednesday about the shooting. Police said Thursday night that the second person arrested was released without charging.The Chicago Transit Authority suspended service to the Argyle station for almost four hours while police investigated the scene.