Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody

Cardinal Cupich rebukes Father Pfleger for Louis Farrakhan event
Cardinal Blase Cupich rebuked Father Michael Pfleger in a statement Friday evening for his event hosting Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan at St. Sabina Church Thursday night.
CHICAGO
Cardinal Blase Cupich rebuked Father Michael Pfleger in a statement Friday evening for his event hosting Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan at St. Sabina Church Thursday night.
Pfleger
A 14-year-old boy accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side has been released to his mother's custody.
The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.
RELATED: CTA Red Line Argyle shooting injures 2, Chicago police say
The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. on Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.
A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.
RELATED: CTA Red Line Argyle shooting: Search for shooter continues after 2 wounded
The boy appeared in juvenile court Friday. The judge released him to his mother's custody, according to Chicago police.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement about the juvenile's release:
"At today's detention hearing, we requested the minor be held in custody. The Court made the finding that under the law, the minor must be released because he was held in custody for 42 hours by the Chicago Police Department and was not brought before a judicial officer within 24 hours. Since the Court was releasing the minor, we asked the Court to place the minor on electronic monitoring and the Court denied that request. Over our objections, the minor was released to the custody of a parent."
The juvenile was one of two people arrested and questioned Wednesday about the shooting. Police said Thursday night that the second person arrested was released without charging.
RELATED: 2 in custody for Argyle Red Line shooting, police say
The Chicago Transit Authority suspended service to the Argyle station for almost four hours while police investigated the scene.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)