Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody

The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.
RELATED: CTA Red Line Argyle shooting injures 2, Chicago police say
The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. on Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.
A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.
RELATED: CTA Red Line Argyle shooting: Search for shooter continues after 2 wounded
The boy appeared in juvenile court Friday. The judge released him to his mother's custody, according to Chicago police.
The judge said Chicago police didn't bring the suspect before a judicial officer within 24 hours, as required by law.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement about the juvenile's release:
"At today's detention hearing, we requested the minor be held in custody. The Court made the finding that under the law, the minor must be released because he was held in custody for 42 hours by the Chicago Police Department and was not brought before a judicial officer within 24 hours. Since the Court was releasing the minor, we asked the Court to place the minor on electronic monitoring and the Court denied that request. Over our objections, the minor was released to the custody of a parent."
Chicago police released a statement saying, "[We] refer comment to the state's attorney because the defendant was out of our custody. The interrogation lasted 21 hours and 44 minutes, well below the 24-hour mandatory time for a juvenile interrogation."
The juvenile was one of two people arrested and questioned Wednesday about the shooting. Police said Thursday night that the second person arrested was released without charging.
"You know it's really unfortunate to hear that but in general it doesn't make any more concerned," said Rachel Kanarowski, who lives in the area. "I think we got a lot of police that patrol the neighborhood and our neighbors know each other."
RELATED: 2 in custody for Argyle Red Line shooting, police say
The Chicago Transit Authority suspended service to the Argyle station for almost four hours while police investigated the scene.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)