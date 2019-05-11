Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5288383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were shot and one was critically injured on the platform of the CTA Red Line Argyle stop in the city's Uptown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side has been released to his mother's custody.The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. on Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.The boy appeared in juvenile court Friday. The judge released him to his mother's custody, according to Chicago police.The judge said Chicago police didn't bring the suspect before a judicial officer within 24 hours, as required by law.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement about the juvenile's release:Chicago police released a statement saying, "[We] refer comment to the state's attorney because the defendant was out of our custody. The interrogation lasted 21 hours and 44 minutes, well below the 24-hour mandatory time for a juvenile interrogation."The juvenile was one of two people arrested and questioned Wednesday about the shooting. Police said Thursday night that the second person arrested was released without charging."You know it's really unfortunate to hear that but in general it doesn't make any more concerned," said Rachel Kanarowski, who lives in the area. "I think we got a lot of police that patrol the neighborhood and our neighbors know each other."The Chicago Transit Authority suspended service to the Argyle station for almost four hours while police investigated the scene.