Boy, 14, helps save father's life after accidental shooting while hunting in northwest Indiana

(Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenager is being credited with helping save his father's life after an accidental shooting in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Valparaiso resident Vincent Fischer and his 14-year-old son were hunting at the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area Sunday morning, when Fischer tried to place his pistol in a holster and it instead fired into his right leg.

Fischer's son immediately used a belt to create a tourniquet and called 911, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Fischer is now stable and he's expected to recover.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident.
