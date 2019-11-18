Boy, 14, helps save father's life after accidental shooting while hunting in northwest Indiana

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenager is being credited with helping save his father's life after an accidental shooting in LaPorte County, Indiana.
Valparaiso resident Vincent Fischer and his 14-year-old son were hunting at the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area Sunday morning, when Fischer tried to place his pistol in a holster and it instead fired into his right leg.
Fischer's son immediately used a belt to create a tourniquet and called 911, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Fischer is now stable and he's expected to recover.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident.
