Crime & Safety

14-year-old boy killed in apparent drive-by shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

EMBED <>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Raleigh overnight.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A 14-year-old boy was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Raleigh overnight.

Raleigh police responded to the 900 block of Sawpit Drive around 11:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a building.

They didn't find any victims or witnesses, but when officers circulated the area, they found 14-year-old Jamahri Lucas suffering from a gunshot wound.



He was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's father spoke to ABC11 on Friday. He said he was worried about his son prior to the shooting because he had gotten mixed up in the wrong crowd.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a vehicle of interest in the case. It's a dark-colored, mid-size sedan.

Detectives are asking for tips from anyone with information that might assist them. Raleigh CrimeStoppers can be reached by calling (919) 834-HELP or by visiting raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

The video in the media player above is from a previous version of this story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyman injuredshootingu.s. & worldraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villa Park man charged in death of nightclub security guard
Girl, 5, killed in Englewood house fire
Dan Ryan shut down for hours Friday morning after woman shot in car
Texas man, giant longhorn steer test Petco 'leashed pets' policy
'Cadbury' chooses bulldog as new mascot
Ohio cuts funding for Planned Parenthood
R. Kelly appears in court Friday
Show More
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
Judge blocks Deerfield assault weapons ban
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gusty north wind Friday
Project Unicorn: The glitter shooting prosthetic arm
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
More TOP STORIES News