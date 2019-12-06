Boy, 14, last seen in Garfield Park

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since last week from Garfield Park on the West Side.Amarion Keys was last seen Nov. 30 in the 400-block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said. It isn't known what he was last seen wearing.Keys is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.