Boy, 14, last seen in Garfield Park

Amarion Keys. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since last week from Garfield Park on the West Side.

Amarion Keys was last seen Nov. 30 in the 400-block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said. It isn't known what he was last seen wearing.

Keys is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkmissing boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford hit-and-run, driver charged with DUI
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed Orland Park educator
Community defends Crystal Lake student detained by ICE
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Police release images of suspects sought in Red Line strong-arm robbery
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Show More
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Mitchell Trubisky helps Bears beat Cowboys 31-24
US Coast Guard's Christmas Ship arrives at Navy Pier Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but cold, windy Friday
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
More TOP STORIES News