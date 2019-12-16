Boy, 14, missing from West Rogers Park

Christian Salazar. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.

Christian Salazar was last seen in the 2300 block of West Morse Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Salazar is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and has a light complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black "Free Country" jacket, a gray t-shirt, black jeans and black and red Nike sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest rogers parkmissing boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother wounded in Gary shooting
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd
Home warranty problems: ABC7 I-Team helps St. Charles woman with broken furnace
7 injured in crash involving school bus, CTA bus on SE Side
Fire damages Lakeview apartments, restaurants
Man gropes, restrains girl, 16, on CTA Brown Line train: police
Sex offenders told to move out of Wayside Cross Ministries in Aurora
Show More
3 killed in Beach Park head-on crash
LIVE: CPD honors 2 fallen officers killed by train 1 year ago
Chicago Weather: Overnight snow creates slick roads for morning commute
Family IDs victims in deadly West Pullman house fire as husband, wife
Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose
More TOP STORIES News