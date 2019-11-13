missing boy

Boy, 14, reported missing from Austin

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Jacurrie Coleman was last seen Tuesday in the 5400 block of West Rice Street, Chicago police said.

Coleman, whose nickname is Mason, was wearing a gray hooded jacket, a black and white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and Nike Jordans colored brown, orange and green, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
