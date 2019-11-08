Boy, 14, riding in car critically wounded in head in Albany Park shooting

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically injured while in the back seat of a car in Albany Park Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 4800-block of North Central Park Avenue at about 10:33 p.m., police said. A witness told police they saw a dark-colored Honda following the vehicle the boy was in and someone in that car apparently then fired shots into the rear-window hitting the boy in the head.

The boy was rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police said the boy is not known to them.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
