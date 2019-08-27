Boy, 14, seen running from burning vehicle with hair on fire in Bronzeville

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was seen running from a burning vehicle in Bronzeville Monday with his hair on fire, according to Chicago police.

Officers saw the burning vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the first block of East 29th Street, police said. Moments later, they saw the boy running across the street with his hair on fire.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital to be treated for burns, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The boy told officers he does not remember why his hair was on fire or why he was running, police said. Police sources said the vehicle appears to be registered to one of the boy's relatives, though no charges are pending at this time.

The car caught fire under the CTA Green Line tracks running over 29th Street but there was no structural damage to CTA property, police said. Green, Orange and Red Line trains were stopped for over half an hour as emergency crews dealt with the blaze.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevilleteencar fireburn injuries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Edgewater attempted robbery
Police investigating possible serial rapist on South Side, 4 women attacked
Businessman stirs condo controversy in Lakeview by buying 17 units
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman uses power tools to break into TX med spa
2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car
Man accused of trafficking gun used to kill Tyshawn Lee to be sentenced
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, mild Tuesday
Teen registers voters as they wait in line at Popeyes
Young basketball star from Blue Island critically injured in New Mexico shooting
Spring Grove corn maze honors Apollo 11 moon landing
Boy, 10, and teen stole vehicle at gunpoint in Oak Park, police say
More TOP STORIES News