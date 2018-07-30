Boy, 14, shot during robbery in West Garfield Park

In West Garfield Park, a 14-year-old boy was shot. when three men tried to rob him at gunpoint. (WLS)

A teenage boy was shot during a robbery early Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 2:20 a.m., the 14-year-old was standing in a backyard in the 4400-block of Van Buren Street when three males approached him and one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded the boy's valuables, Chicago police said.

The boy said he didn't have anything, and the armed person opened fire, according to police. He was shot in both of his legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
