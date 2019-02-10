Boy, 14, shot in eye in Little Village

A 14-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he was shot in the right eye in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, police said.Just before 2 p.m., the boy was sitting in a stopped vehicle in the 2200 block of South Albany Avenue when someone from another vehicle started firing.A neighbor heard two shots.The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.No one was in custody. Chicago police are investigating.It was immediately unclear what circumstances led to the shooting, or whether the shooting was random or targeted.