Boy, 14, shot in eye in Little Village

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy sitting in a vehicle was shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

By
A 14-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he was shot in the right eye in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., the boy was sitting in a stopped vehicle in the 2200 block of South Albany Avenue when someone from another vehicle started firing.

A neighbor heard two shots.

Download the ABC7 Chicago News App

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

It was immediately unclear what circumstances led to the shooting, or whether the shooting was random or targeted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Masked duo broke into Naperville home, robbed resident at gunpoint
VIDEO: 40-vehicle pile-up in Wisconsin injures 7
New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Milwaukee officer
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day
Disbarred Georgia attorney on the run after allegedly killing his mother
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle Sunday evening
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
Show More
More early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in head-on crash in Wadsworth
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
What to know about 2020 candidate Klobuchar
More News