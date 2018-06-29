Boy, 14, shot in leg in the Loop

The Chicago Fire Department said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Loop Friday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Fire Department said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Loop Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Lower Wacker Drive and Wabash Street, fire officials said.

People in the area said they heard several gunshots. A man who was walking by at the time said he heard a kid screaming in pain for help, noticed a teenager coming up out of the stairwell from Lower Wacker to Upper Wacker, bleeding from the leg. The witness hailed someone from the street and asked them to call 911.

Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the boy was buying something from another individual at the time of the shooting.

"I was walking by and just heard some gunshots. There was some guys arguing and it was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," said Thomas Barnes, witness.

Police said the boy had been purchasing merchandise just down the stairs on Lower Wacker before the shots were fired.

"He was just down there screaming in pain so me and two other gentlemen helped," Barnes said.

"All racing down, one after another. Maybe five cop cars going down the street," said Paula McLennon,w itness.

The teenager was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police said the gunman took off on a Divvy bike.

Investigators rummaged through a backpack left at the scene. Guglielmi said CPD has good leads and are reviewing video from nearby crime cameras.

"It's disappointing. We have such great things about the city and I wish we could share that more," said Erin Loss, Chicago resident.

"I've lived in Chicago for three years and I've learned to accept that anything can happen anywhere," said Gabby Crowe, Chicago resident.
